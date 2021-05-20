Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.39. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

In other news, insider Ryan Ellson acquired 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850.22 ($3,723.83).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

