Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 5.8%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.31. 14,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,171,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

