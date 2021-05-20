Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $317.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.74.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,500 shares of company stock worth $737,745. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenlane stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 239.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

