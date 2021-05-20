Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

