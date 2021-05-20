Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Macy’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 1,649.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 737,433 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of M opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

