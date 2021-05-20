Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

