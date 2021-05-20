Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,014.16

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,014.16 ($26.32) and traded as high as GBX 2,488 ($32.51). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,474 ($32.32), with a volume of 129,336 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,014.16. The company has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,396.39). Insiders sold a total of 115,562 shares of company stock valued at $244,693,991 in the last three months.

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

