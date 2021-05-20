Gresham House’s (GHE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GHE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gresham House in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective for the company.

Get Gresham House alerts:

Shares of LON:GHE traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 885 ($11.56). 12,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,999. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.67. Gresham House has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 826.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 801.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.