Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces — Dividend of $1.92 (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.9241 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $118.80.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
