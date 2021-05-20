Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces — Dividend of $1.92 (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.9241 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

