GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $45.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

