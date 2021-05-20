GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 75,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

