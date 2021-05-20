GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading Down 1.9%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) shares were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 477,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,165,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.