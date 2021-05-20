Guy Archibald Innes Purchases 50,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,863.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in VolitionRx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,673,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,833 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

