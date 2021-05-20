Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded by CJS Securities to Outperform

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,693 shares of company stock worth $105,547 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

