Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

