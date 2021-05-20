Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Gap Up to $19.94

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $21.04. Harpoon Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $671.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,519 shares of company stock worth $12,858,796. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,473,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

