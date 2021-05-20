Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,818 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

