Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 308,575 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,578,000 after acquiring an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after acquiring an additional 199,933 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,356. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

