Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,677. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.50 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

