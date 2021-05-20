Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.15. 873,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.77 and its 200 day moving average is $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $223.94 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

