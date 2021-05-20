Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 59.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 35.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $191.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,644. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.11.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

