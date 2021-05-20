Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,739. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

