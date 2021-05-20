Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $194.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.58 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

