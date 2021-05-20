Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 2,964 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.30.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

