Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-Holland currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.72 ($20.84).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of SFQ opened at €12.63 ($14.86) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.68. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €4.60 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.33 million and a PE ratio of 43.33.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.