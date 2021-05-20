Head-To-Head Comparison: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) vs. Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Life Storage pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 25.67% 7.09% 3.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Life Storage 0 1 5 0 2.83

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.90%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $88.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Risk & Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 16.71 N/A N/A N/A Life Storage $574.74 million 12.97 $258.70 million $5.62 17.26

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Life Storage beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

