Head-To-Head Comparison: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tellurian alerts:

11.9% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tellurian and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00 Sasol 1 1 2 0 2.25

Tellurian currently has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 62.04%. Sasol has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Sasol.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 35.88 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -3.65 Sasol $10.61 billion 0.94 -$5.87 billion $0.82 19.32

Tellurian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sasol. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sasol beats Tellurian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.