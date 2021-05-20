Head-To-Head Review: Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLDT and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLDT and Singapore Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.32 billion 1.74 $434.65 million $2.28 11.69 Singapore Telecommunications $12.06 billion 2.45 $783.60 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 14.72% 22.98% 4.91% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PLDT pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PLDT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PLDT beats Singapore Telecommunications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions. It also provides information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; and full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it sells Wi-Fi access equipment; and distributes Filipino channels and content. As of December 31, 2020, it had 72,933,839 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,042,815 fixed line subscribers; and 3,090,118 fixed wireless broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. It offers mobile, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cybersecurity, IT services, and professional consulting services; ICT solutions and marketing technology; Internet advertising solutions; lifestyle services; regional premium over-the-top video service; facilities management and consultancy; technical and management consultancy; money remittance; information security services and products; fund management; satellite capacity for telecommunications and video broadcasting services; storage facilities for submarine telecommunication cables and related equipment; handset insurance and related services; and billing and communication engineering services. In addition, the company operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; distributes prepaid mobile, and specialized telecommunications and data communication products; and operates and maintains fiber optic network. Further, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses to fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. Singapore Telecommunications Limited has a collaboration with Nokia Software to develop and trial 5G network slicing capabilities based on a network as a service approach. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

