HeadHunter Group (HHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HeadHunter Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ HHR opened at $39.70 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.57.
About HeadHunter Group
HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.
