HeadHunter Group (HHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HeadHunter Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $39.70 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

