Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $57.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.20 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $229.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $232.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $277.20 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.