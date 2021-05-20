HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.79

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $827.00 million, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

