Helen of Troy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $220.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.00. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

