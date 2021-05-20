Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

HLIO stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.36. 110,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

