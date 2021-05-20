Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 2.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 9,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,143,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

