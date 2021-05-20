Hellenic Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $239,965.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00011143 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $294.82 million and approximately $239,965.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00494574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

