Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Baidu comprises approximately 3.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average is $216.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.11.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

