Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $1.01 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $256.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.67 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

