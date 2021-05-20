Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $832,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,499 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in InMode by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

