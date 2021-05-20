Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes $386,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

