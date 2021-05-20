Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $321.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.05 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

