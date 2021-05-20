Helpico Hits Market Capitalization of $1,032.46 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,032.46 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 60.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00072144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.00454218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00209381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004246 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.38 or 0.01006086 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

