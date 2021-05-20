HempCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,003.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,035.18 or 1.00498656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00124475 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004339 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,971,670 coins and its circulating supply is 261,836,520 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

