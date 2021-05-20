Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2,828.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

