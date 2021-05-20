Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.
NASDAQ HCCI opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
