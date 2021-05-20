Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

