Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO Sells $2,741,596.80 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John B. Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50.

HESM stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4526 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.