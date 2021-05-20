HEXO’s (HEXO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market cap of C$849.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.31. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$2.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

