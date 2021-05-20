Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

HGLB stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.