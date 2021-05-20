Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 313,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

