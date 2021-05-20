Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.05 million.

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 313,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,519. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

