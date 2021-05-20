Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00. The stock has a market cap of £399.18 million and a PE ratio of 260.00. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

